The Delta Junction Trails Association and Alaska State Parks encourage the public to join in on the Jan. 1 First Day Hike at Little Lost, in Quartz Lake State Recreation Area for a for a one-mile ski/snowshoe/hike.
“This event is inspired by a national ‘First Day Hike’ initiative to connect people to state parks in all 50 states. Start your new year with a great day in our beautiful Alaska State Park!” a notice from Delta Junction Trails Association reads. “Degree of difficulty: EASY — hike, ski or snowshoe around the lake for 1 ¼ miles or keep going out to Moose Pond and back for another 1 ½ miles.”
The hike is COVID compliant this year, so the start time is any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.