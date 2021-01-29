Bundle up and decorate yourself with lights.
Enjoy the glow of winter along the Liewer Community Trail for DJTA’s annual Walk of Lights Feb. 13 from 6-9 p.m. Let your own lights shine or follow the candle-lighted trail through the woods. Social pets on leash are welcome.
This year we encourage staggered timing and selfie photos, so sign in at the kiosk any time from dark (6 p.m.) to about 8:15 p.m. No restrooms available.
Make sure you have a headlamp or flashlight and are dressed in lights for fun.
The cold is here, make some ice candles, deliver to the Liewer Trail Kiosk by noon Feb. 13. Directions for ice candles are on DJTA Facebook page.