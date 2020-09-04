The Fairbanks Cycle Club’s Fall 2020 Youth Mountain Bike Program has been so successful that a new daytime class is being added. Registration is open for the class, which will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3-4:30 p.m. from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1. Sessions will be held at Birch Hill Recreation Area or on the University of Alaska Fairbanks trail system.
The program is open to all youths ages 9-16. Participants will learn and improve basic skills on the bike, gain comfort riding on uneven surfaces, and practice riding over and around small obstacles — all while exploring local grass and dirt trails.
Specific skills include basic bike balance and maneuvering skills, how to properly operate gears, how to go up and down hills without getting off the bike, and how to roll over and around small obstacles, bumps and holes. All participants require a properly fitting helmet and a bike with mechanical gears and hand brakes.
Safety is important. Every participant will be required to obtain a complementary bike and helmet safety check from a Beaver Sports or Goldstream Sports bike technician. The technician will give you a signed form which you will need to bring to the first practice. Any participant found with an unsafe bike at any point during the program will be asked to sit out the session and will not be allowed to return until the problem is fixed.
The cost for the program is $59 for all six daytime sessions. All participants must be a member of the Fairbanks Cycle Club.
Parents will be asked to volunteer as a helper for one session — no experience is necessary, just the ability to ride on grass and dirt.
For more information, you can contact coach Hilary Saucy at hilarysaucy@gmail.com, or visit the Fairbanks Cycle Club page here: bit.ly/3fxUM9C.
