Throughout March, community classes on a range of activities and topics are being hosted in Delta Junction.
From chainsaw safety to organic gardening, 15 free classes are being offered as part of Delta Extension Month, which is sponsored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service and Partners for Progress in Delta, Inc.
Extension agents and community members will teach the classes. Topics include:
Outdoor survival skills, 1-4 p.m. March 17, Chainsaw safety and tree cutting, 6-8 p.m. March 17, Introduction to goat milk products, 1-2 p.m. March 18, Nontimber forest products, 6-8 p.m. March 18, Fur sewing, noon-2 p.m. March 19Canning meat and fish, noon-4 p.m. March 19, Type 2 diabetes prevention program, 4:30-5:30 p.m. March 19, 4-H Roundup, 4-7 p.m. March 23, Learn about Strong Alaskans exercise, 1:30-3 p.m. March 24, Planting and landscaping with native species, 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 24, Earthworms in Delta Junction and beyond, 5:30-7 p.m. March 25, Good, bad and incidental insects, 6-8 p.m. March 26, Herbicide use for experienced applicators, 6-8 p.m. March 26, Organic gardening and permaculture, 5-6 p.m. March 27, Potato diseases in gardens, 6-7 p.m. March 31, Classes are taught at the Jarvis Office Center and at the Delta Career Advancement Center. You can register for a class by calling the Extension office at 907-895-4215.