The Chitina Subdistrict is currently open through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. It will reopen for 72 hours July 24 through July 26. The Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery remains closed to the retention of king salmon, which must be released immediately and returned to the water unharmed if caught incidentally.
The fishery is managed by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, from June 7 through Sept. 30, based on Miles Lake sonar fish counts. The department is currently reducing the personal use fishing openings by 24 hours from the normal schedule to help achieve sockeye salmon escapement of wild stocks.
During July 6-12, roughly 46,000 salmon were counted past the Miles Lake sonar. The preseason projection for this period was a little under 41,000 salmon, which leaves a weekly surplus of a little over 5,000 salmon.
While this surplus would typically allow for a weekly fishing time of 96 hours of fishing time during the week of July 20-26. However, the commercial harvest of sockeye salmon in the Copper River District is 89% below average and commercial fishermen in the area only saw six 12-hour commercial fishing periods this season through July 14, during which time they would typically see 18 fishing periods of 12-48 hours.
“Due to overall low sockeye salmon passage and concerns of achieving the sockeye salmon escapement goal, a reduction of 24 hours from the normally calculated fishing time is warranted,” a news release from the department states.
As a reminder, according to the fishery’s management plan and the Statewide Personal Use Fishing Regulations, the annual limit is 25 salmon for the head of household and 10 salmon for each dependent of the permit holder. All fishermen must have a valid permit and resident sport fishing license on their person while fishing. All harvests must be recorded immediately.
Both dip net permits and fishing licenses can be obtained online, here: bit.ly/2Xzmg96. A $15 fee is charged for the Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishery permit. Revenue from the fee supports the sanitation services at the fishery and trail maintenance from O’Brien Creek to Haley Creek.
The current fishing schedule will be announced on the Chitina Fishery information line at 907-822-5224 in Glennallen, 907-459-7382 in Fairbanks, and 907-267-2511 in Anchorage. Fishermen are encouraged to call prior to planning their trip to ensure that the fishery will be open when they arrive.
More information regarding the fishery, including maps of the sub districts and links to sonar numbers, can be found at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website here: bit.ly/2TR7HeN.
Questions regarding the fishery can be directed to the Fish and Game office in Glennallen, which can be reached at 907-822-3309.