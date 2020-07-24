The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is closing the Chitina Subdistrict personal use fishery for the week of July 27 to Aug. 2, in order to hit its sockeye salmon escapement goal.
According to the department, between July 13-19, a little under 41,800 salmon were counted passing the Miles Lake sonar. With the escapement objective roughly 47,700 salmon, the count indicated a deficit of almost 6,000 salmon for the week.
While this would typically allow for 84 hours of fishing time during the week of July 27 to Aug. 2, the total salmon count is now 10% below the in river goal objective for this date.
According to the department, as of July 21, a total of 521,678 salmon have been counted past the Miles Lake sonar compared to an objective of 586,593 salmon with 85% of the run past the sonar.
“Although not certain at this time, ADF&G may need to close the fishery for the remainder of August to ensure achievement of the lower bound sockeye salmon escapement goal for the Copper River,” a news release reads. “We are giving the public a heads up so that those permit holders who wish to, can take the opportunity to dip net for sockeye salmon this weekend (July 24-26) before any long-term closure is enacted.”
The department notes that fishing will likely be “very slow” this weekend due to low numbers of fish passing through the subdistrict.