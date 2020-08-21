Contractors are working to improve the Chena Pump boat launch this month, which may require the launch’s closure for three to four days, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Construction is slated from Aug. 10-27. The department hopes to be able to accommodate boat launches and retrievals throughout the project, but if traffic is too heavy to accommodate “a safe and efficient work zone,” the launch may have to be closed.
No parking will be available in the launch area for the duration of the project, but parking will be available in the upper portion of the site near the entrance. Boat launches at Pike’s Landing and the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area will be open.