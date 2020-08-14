According to a public notice from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Chena Pump boat launch is getting a revamp this month. Contractors were due to begin work Monday and will be making improvements to the boat launch area through Aug. 27.
“The current plan is to accommodate boat launching/retrieving throughout the project, but users should expect delays,” the notice states. “However, if it turns out that there is too much boat traffic to accommodate a safe and efficient work zone, the entire launch area may need to be closed during portions of the project.”
Area users should be aware that there will be no parking available in the launch area for the duration of the project. Parking will still be available in the upper portion of the site near the entrance. In the notice, the department lists a couple of alternative boat launches as Pike’s Landing and the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area, and apologizes for any inconvenience caused to the public.