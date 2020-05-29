The Alaska Department of Fish and Game have announced that the first opening of the Chitina Subdistrict of the Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery will take place over a 24-hour period on June 7. Here are some key things to remember before you go fishing next weekend.
All Alaska residents are eligible to participate in the fishery, but you must have a Chitina Personal Use Salmon Fishery Permit and a valid resident sport fishing license. Both dip net permits and fishing licenses can be purchased online here: bit.ly/36Diiio. A $15 fee is charged for the permit, revenue from which supports the sanitation services at the fishery and trail maintenance from O’Brien Creek to Haley Creek. Make sure to keep both your permit and license with you when fishing.
The annual bag limit is 25 salmon for the “head of household” and 10 salmon for each dependent of the permit holder. Only one king salmon may be retained as part of the annual limit. The tips of the tail of personal use caught fish must be clipped upon landing a fish and harvests must be recorded on the permit immediately. Steelhead trout cannot be retained and must be returned to the water unharmed.
This year, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is notifying fishery users that all 2020 Chitina Personal Use Salmon Fishery permit participation and harvest reporting must be completed online through the ADF&G website. Online reporting will be required regardless of whether you purchased the permit through the ADF&G online store or through a vendor and permits returned by mail or hand-delivery will no longer be accepted. The penalty for failure to report your harvest online by the Oct. 15 deadline will be the loss of future personal use fishing privileges, and permit holders who fail to report will be denied a permit for the fishery the next calendar year.
Under the Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery Management Plan, the season runs from June 7 through Sept. 30 and the fishery is managed by the department with weekly fishing openings based on Miles Lake sonar counts.
From May 18–24, roughly 13,700 salmon were counted past the Miles Lake sonar, which is far lower than the preseason projection for this period of around 42,200 salmon. However, Copper River sockeye salmon migratory timing and the previous five-year average harvest and participation rates indicate that sufficient numbers of salmon are available to maintain 24 hours of fishing time on June 7.
Dipnetters are advised to familiarize themselves with the land ownership in the area before fishing. For information on access across private lands you can contact Chitina Native Corporation at 907-823-2223 or Ahtna, Inc at 907-822-3476.
The current fishing schedule will be announced on the Chitina Fishery information line at 907-822-5224 in Glennallen, 907-459-7382 in Fairbanks, and 907-267-2511 in Anchorage. Fishermen are encouraged to call prior to planning their trip to ensure that the fishery will be open when they arrive.
More information regarding the fishery, including maps of the sub districts and links to sonar numbers, can be found at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website here: bit.ly/2TR7HeN.
Questions regarding the fishery can be directed to the Fish and Game office in Glennallen, which can be reached at 907-822-3309.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.