Join Delta Junction Trails Association this Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m., for outdoor fun at Quartz Lake Recreation Area.
ADF&G staff will be present for ice fishing — those interested are reminded to bring their fishing license — and there’s lots of snow for snowshoeing and cross country skiing. The association will also be offering ice bowling, beach volleyball, games of cornhole, and dogsled and skijoring demonstrations. For more information, go to the Facebook event page here: bit.ly/2IpRBmg.