An announcement posted on the Fort Wainwright website on Thursday reads, “Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard will be returning to normal operations this week, Dec. 3-6. The chairlift is still inoperable but bus rides will be available to the top. Hiking and skiing will be allowed for those individuals with season passes or ski/snowboard lift tickets only and will be allowed on the buses. COVID rules apply will apply and family units may sit together.
Recommended Stories
Articles
- Winter activities news: Here’s some fun activities to get you outside and having fun this winter
- Board of Game will consider regulatory changes to Fortymile hunt during next statewide regulations meeting
- Three days in, 1,200 Fortymile caribou harvested
- Borough parks and rec website adds trail report
- Palmer man pleads guilty to wanton waste and taking sublegal bull moose near Glennallen
- Birch Hill Ski & Snowboard Area prepares for a unique season
- A great hike to Castner Glacier
- Alaska has its own coyote population
- Enhanced wildlife trooper patrols in Southeast Alaska result in 35 citations
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.