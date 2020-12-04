An announcement posted on the Fort Wainwright website on Thursday reads, “Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard will be returning to normal operations this week, Dec. 3-6. The chairlift is still inoperable but bus rides will be available to the top. Hiking and skiing will be allowed for those individuals with season passes or ski/snowboard lift tickets only and will be allowed on the buses. COVID rules apply will apply and family units may sit together.

Locations