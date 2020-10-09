This Tuesday was not just any regular second day of the week, it was Fat Bear Tuesday. That’s the day that a champion is crowned in the annual Fat Bear Week competition at Katmai National Park and Preserve.
Watching the bears at Brooks Falls pack on the pounds over the summer season has become an annual tradition at Katmai. The competition, which began in 2015, pits bears against each other in a March Madness style bracket where voters can pick winners until a champion is crowned. The idea is to pick winners based which bear has been most successful in gaining girth.
Some of the most avid fat bear fans follow along all summer on the livestreamed Brooks River Bear Cams that can be accessed through explore.org. Users on social media noted that this made for an especially interesting summer to watch the bears as the COVID-19 pandemic limited the number of visitors at the park.
The competition isn’t just a celebration of big bears, it’s also a fun and engaging illustration of a healthy ecosystem at work. The bears in the Brooks River are there for the sockeye salmon run. Sockeye provide the primary component of the bears’ diet as they pack on pounds in preparation for hibernation. A fat bear in October is a healthy bear that is ready for winter. “It’s always good to be able to talk about what a successful ecosystem looks like and what that means for wildlife,” Media Ranger Brooklyn White said.
This years champion, the aptly named 747, first appeared at the river in 2004 and was identified as subadult at the time; meaning he was around 3 to 5 years old. Far from an underdog, 747 has been a fan favorite in the competition for some time, but this is his first year taking home the fattest bear crown. “There are some bears that we’ve had a chance to watch for years, like 747. You never know who’s going to be the most impressive or have a really good season,” White said.
White also said that getting to watch the bears at Books Falls has a lot of perks beyond seeing them gain weight for winter, “One of the most exciting things is when you see sows show up in the spring with cubs. When you see those cubs show up, it means not only was it a really successful season, but there’s going to be more life along the river.”
