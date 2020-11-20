With temperatures in the Fairbanks area set to creep up above zero again next week, you might find yourself with the urge to get outside and exert some energy on a relatively warm winter day. Once such a decision is made, there naturally comes the question of what outerwear and gear might be required for such a venture?
Will a short hike require snowshoes? How are trail conditions for skiing, snowmachining or fat-tire biking? Are the outdoor rinks at the Big Dipper Ice Arena open? All good questions to ask before heading out for a winter excursion, and now there’s a new resource to turn to for answers.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department has a new Trail Conditions Report feature on its website. Updated weekly throughout the winter season on Thursdays, the new feature is, “Your one-stop source for current winter trail conditions for cross-country skiing, snowmachining, fat-tire biking, snowshoeing, ice skating and walking in the Fairbanks North Star Borough,” as described on the website.
Locations covered by the report include Chena Lake Recreation Area, Tanana Lakes Recreation Area and the Big Dipper Ice Arena Outdoor rinks.
Wondering if lake trails at Chena River Recreation Area are available yet? As of the 11 a.m. trails report update on Thursday, lake trails aren’t available yet due to lack of ice thickness, something that can now be found out online before heading out to your destination.
The report gives information on recent grooming and plowing operations on trails maintained by the borough and the conditions and suitability of trails for different activities.
If your winter adventures have you bound for area trails that aren’t maintained by the borough, the trails report page also has links to trail condition information for other trail systems in the area.
Links on the report include the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks Birch Hill Trails, BLM White Mountain Recreation Area Trails, the UAF Trail System, Salcha Ski Club Trails, Two Rivers Ski Club Trails and Chena River State Recreation Area Trails.
“We’ve been trying to do something like it for quite a while,” borough trails coordinator Bryant Wright said of the new feature. “We’ve been keeping trails clear at these recreation areas for years and years and just haven’t done a good enough job of letting people know.” Wright said he hopes providing more information will help encourage people to get out for winter recreation.
Wright said the trails report is still in an experimental phase and that he expects to see the information provided through it grow as time goes on. “I think we’re going to find week by week that there are little tidbits of information we want to include,” Wright said. “It will get more detailed as we go on.”
If you’re interested in getting out on the trails at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area this weekend, a quick glance at the trails report will inform you that all the land trails in the area have been groomed, the ice is not thick enough to groom on the lake yet, there is trail damage on the service road near the paved parking lot that won’t be able to be repaired until we get more snow and the walking path on the service road has been plowed.
Most of the trails maintained by the borough are multiuse and can accommodate different activities. Wright said users should be mindful of ski tracks. “We just ask that people have good etiquette and don’t walk in ski tracks,” Wright said.
Classic ski tracks were set at the Chena Lake Recreation Area River Park Non-Motorized Trails after grooming last Friday. The trail report Thursday informs users that the non-motorized trails at Chena Lakes are good for skiing, skijoring, fat biking, hiking, snowshoeing and dog walking.
If you are inclined to head out to Chena Lakes, the report also cautions users to watch for moose!
