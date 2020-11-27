Concerns surrounding the hunt for the Fortymile Caribou Herd were addressed in part at two recent public meetings, which were both held by webconference.
At a meeting of the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee on Nov. 9, the committee voted not to support an agenda change request submitted to the Alaska Board of Game for consideration at that body’s Nov. 18 meeting.
The request, titled Agenda Change Request 7, was accepted by the Board of Game despite not having the support of the advisory committee. An Agenda Change Request, or ACR, can be made in order to ask the board to consider regulatory changes for a topic outside of the regular cycle for doing so. The board hadn’t been scheduled to consider regulations for the Fortymile hunt again until 2023.
Now, after accepting ACR 7 at the Nov. 18 meeting, the Board of Game will consider expanding the Department of Fish and Game’s ability to “utilize the targeted hunt option for the entire fall and winter registration hunts,” according to the request, which was submitted by Sarah Behr.
The board will now consider the topic during an upcoming statewide regulations meeting. A date for that meeting has yet to be set, as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic have affected scheduling, but a date for the meeting should be set when the board meets for a webconference work session on Jan. 21.
“A targeted hunt would allow ADF&G to stagger the number of hunters in all or a portion of the hunt area in order to better control the harvest, keep the quota from being exceeded, and reduce the need for emergency closure,” Behr’s request states, later adding that, “A targeted hunt option would also ensure that Alaskans who participate in crowded portions of the hunt area will have a reasonable opportunity to harvest an animal before the hunt closes, allow ADF&G to meet management objectives, as well as spread out hunting pressure, which would reduce dangerous conditions resulting from congestion and minimize negative impacts on the land.”
Comments submitted to the board of game by the Fairbanks Advisory Committee state that “the committee did not support ACR 7, to increase the use of targeted hunts for 40-mile caribou. While the committee is sensitive to the concerns raised by the public after this years fall hunt, and is committed to working with the public to alleviate those concerns, it did not believe the ACR criteria was met.” A motion to support the ACR failed unanimously on a roll call vote.
On-time public comments submitted to the Board of Game for consideration at the Nov. 18 meeting included eight comments in support of ACR 7.
“I am a hunter and understand the appeal of accessing hunting areas via ATVs, but the complete lack of respect for sensitive alpine tundra is appalling. I hiked the Pinnell trail this past October and it was a muddy mess with deep ruts everywhere. Once the trail started to become too steep or narrow for ATVs, they just decided to veer off every direction. With binoculars you could clearly see a maze of trails going well of into the distance. Although the damage done will take decades to heal, it would be much appreciated if a solution to prevent further damage was discussed at this meeting,” read a comment submitted by Justin Hill.
“These conditions cannot be allowed to continue for another three years until the Board can review the Fortymile Herd’s management plans,” read a comment submitted by Karen Brewster.
During the Nov. 18 webconference, Natalie Weber, with Fish and Game, told the board that. “I believe what we’re seeing is kind of the result of the perfect storm. We had an awful lot of caribou that were available for harvest and we had an awful lot of hunters who wanted to participate … while we may have seen it coming, we did not anticipate exactly what that would look like.”
“I anticipate that having a targeted hunt will enable us to keep a portion of the hunt open to where it’s controllable when those caribou are standing on the road and yet let other hunters hunt with the reg registration permit outside of the most easily accessible areas,” said Doreen Parker Mcneill, a Regional Management Coordinator with Fish and Game.
“The department believes that delayed regulatory action may cause an unexpected resource situation where a biologically allowable resource harvest could be precluded. The combination of a reduced harvest quota (once herd size is reduced) and increased hunter participation seen in recent years increases the likelihood that the annual harvest quota would be exceeded if a targeted hunt is not authorized by the board prior to fall 2023,” read comments submitted to the board by the Department of Fish and Game.
