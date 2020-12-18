The Alaska Board of Game will conduct a work session on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 via web-conference, beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public, but no oral public testimony will be taken.
Submission of written comments is encouraged. The board is especially interested in hearing comments on the topic of rescheduling the board meetings. Written comments can be submitted online at www.boardofgame.adfg.alaska.gov; emailed to dfg.bog.comments@alaska.gov (PDF format only); mailed to: ADF&G Boards Support Section, P.O. Box 115526, Juneau, AK 99811-5526; or by fax to (907) 465-6094.
Comments will be accepted and included in the public record until Jan. 21, 2021; however, to assure thorough consideration by the board, they should be submitted by Jan. 15, 2021. Comments will only be accepted after Jan.15, 2021 if submitted by the above-mentioned email address, fax number, or mail.
For more information about the meeting, contact the Department of Fish and Game, Boards Support Section at 465-4046.