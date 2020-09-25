The most dangerous part of climbing Bison Gulch Trail up Mount Healy might be crossing the Parks Highway, from the parking lot to the trailhead.
So the Denali Borough, Alaska State Department of Transportation & Public Facilities, the Alaska Division of the Federal Highway Administration and the National Park Service have joined forces to make that first step a little safer.
This is a community-driven project to move the parking area to the west side of the highway, closer to Antler Creek, a bit further north from where it is now at Mile 245.
This project actually moves the “unofficial” Bison Gulch trailhead to the Antler Creek Trailhead. It’s “unofficial” because Bison Gulch developed as a social trail and was never an officially recognized trail. With this change, hikers will start at the Antler Creek trailhead and connect with the Bison Gulch trail on top of the ridge-line.
To fully inform the public and collect comments, a virtual public hearing is online from now through Oct. 9 at bit.ly/3mT6qjY. The public is invited to comment on the options available for the project, which are listed below. Submit comments to project manager Jenny Wright at jennifer.wright@alaska.gov. The overall purpose of the project is to improve recreational access to Mount Healy.
“It’s a great partnership opportunity,” said Danielle Tesson of DOT. “The project was nominated by the Denali Borough. NPS is heavily involved in the recreational/trail aspect of the project. The Denali Borough is working closely with us.”
To help fund the project, the Denali Borough applied for a $385,000 Federal Land Access Program grant, which was funded by FHWA Western Federal lands. Denali Borough and NPS paid the match on the project (10% total). The borough then asked DOT&PF to implement the project.
It’s unusual for a community to not only suggest a project, but then provide funding.
“There are many transportation needs across the state and limited funding to address those needs,” said Margaret Carpenter of DOT&PF Planning. “When funding is secured beyond normal formula funds, such as Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) funding, it not only advances one project, but can also help to stretch the federal funding the state receives to advance other needed projects.”
Currently, hikers reach the trailhead by crossing the highway from the parking lot on the east side of the road. It’s a precarious spot for pedestrians to cross, on a curve, with poor visibility for drivers.
“By relocating the parking lot to the west side of the Parks Highway, closer to Antler Creek, the new parking area will be located at the new trailhead location,” according to DOT.
The current “unofficial” Bison Gulch Trail goes for 3.4 miles from the current parking lot, up the ridge. It intersects with Antler Creek Trail 2.1 miles from the Bison Gulch trailhead. That intersection is 3.3 miles up the Antler Creek Trail.
The National Park Service proposes an additional 0.7 mile loop trail that will connect to the Antler Creek Trail, to be built at a later date.
Once the new parking lot is completed, the current parking lot would be removed and guardrails extended.
“Hikers who wish to access the lower 2.1-mile section of the Bison Gulch trail will have to park at the new parking area near the Antler Creek Trailhead and hike the 3.3 miles to the intersection point.
Here are the two options:
Option 1: This is the option preferred by the Denali Borough, which would grant an easement for this property. The new parking area would be outside the state right-of-way, about 150 feet from the Parks Highway. The gravel parking lot would be 150 feet by 110 feet and accommodate 20 cars/trucks in perpendicular parking spots, plus two 100-foot-long parallel parking areas for larger vehicles or trailers. The lot would be accessed via a 400 foot long, 30 foot wide access road. Map Courtesy AKDOT&PF
Option 2: This parking lot option would be within the DOT&PF right-of-way. This 48-foot by 350-foot gravel lot would include 20 car/truck angled parking spots and a 290-foot long parallel parking area. The lot would have one-way traffic flow with one entrance driveway and one exit driveway. Map courtesy AKDOT&PF
Construction is expected to begin either fall 2021 or spring 2022.
Bison Gulch is the most direct route to the top of Mount Healy. It’s steep, with stupendous views. Hikers can expect an elevation gain of nearly 4,000 feet. A roundtrip hike can take five to seven hours.
