One week is already over, but there are still two more to go for the 53rd annual elementary school Birdwatch at Creamer’s Field. According to Mark Ross, a biologist and educator for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, this is the longest-running annual conservation education program in Fairbanks, and possibly even in the state of Alaska.
The program is operating a little differently this year, but the goal remains the same: to allow students to enjoy and learn about the spring waterfowl migration. Due to the shutdown of schools, staff have adapted the format to serve students attending with a parent or household. All participants are asked to follow the current local and state health mandates and guidelines.
There are three different stations at Creamer’s Field that can be self-run using instructions in the Bird Watch Packet. Students can sign up online using the following link: bit.ly/3aPrlgJ. Copies of the Bird Watch Packet and Bird Guide Coloring pages are available at the Farmhouse at Creamer’s Field. For a pdf copy you can email mark.ross@alaska.gov or mike.taras@alaska.gov. The program will run from April 24 to May 15.
For more information you can call Mark Ross at 907- 459-7301.