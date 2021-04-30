Starting in early March, migratory birds of prey start to move over Interior Alaska. First come eagles, then buteos followed closely by accipiters, falcons and harriers. The general term hawk gets applied to a range of predatory birds, some of which actually have “hawk” as part of their common name. And, some birds of prey are residents, like the goshawk and gyrfalcon.
Birds of prey are challenging to identify for several reasons. They are not seen frequently, they are often flying silhouetted against a bright sky, and they are almost always at a distance.
Furthermore there are many variables; a dark phase with less contrast or different stages of maturity, or different age plumages. For instance the bald eagle does not fully develop its distinctive all-white head, neck and tail until it is 5 years old.
The “Handy Dandy Hawk Handbook” published by the Alaska Natural History Association some years ago gives straightforward advice for local hawk watchers. Study the silhouette: are the outstretched wings broad and rounded or long and pointed; is the tail fanned out; or not fanned and noticeably long? Are there any dark patches on the wings?
Wings Broad And Rounded
If it is soaring in wide circles, on outstretched wings with very little wing flapping, and if it has a fan-shaped tail, it is an eagle or a buteo. Eagles are larger than buteos, pump their wings infrequently once aloft and, if mature are easily separated into the two species, bald or golden.
Buteos are “chunky-bodied with fairly short fan-shaped tails and often seen soaring in circles high above open ground or sitting on high perches looking for something to eat.” There are three buteos in our skies; the red-tailed hawk with distinctive copper colored tail and piercing cry; the rough-legged hawk with dark patches on its wrists and a dark terminal band on its tail; or the somewhat smaller and more slender Swainson’s hawk with more pointed wings and multiple tail bands.
If you have not found your rounded-winged bird yet it is probably an accipiter with a noticeably longer tail that is not fan shaped. These smaller sized hawks — the northern goshawk and the sharp-shinned hawk — are forest-dwelling birds that fly with rapid shallow wing-beats: a sort of several flaps and glide pattern. The goshawk is raven-size and the “sharpie” is robin-size. Both have similar plumages. Female accipiters are always larger than males.
Wings Long And Pointed
Falcons have long pointed wings and long tails and are built to fly after their prey in open country where speed is important. Alaska has four falcons. In order of diminishing size they are gyrfalcon, peregrine falcon, merlin and the robin-size kestrel.
The gyrfalcon is a tundra bird that chases down its prey. The peregrine, raven-size, has a distinctive helmet pattern on its head and prefers open country along rivers and marshes where it downs its favorite food: duck. Peregrines are famous for their free falling dive called a stoop. The merlin is another forest dweller that preys on smaller birds and insects with speed and agility. The slightly smaller American kestrel has conspicuous reddish coloring on the tail and back is often seen hovering as it hunts for insects and small mammals.
Two species remain in the roster of Alaskan hawks. The northern harrier is a bird with different behavior and markings. It patrols open areas, flying low and slow with wings raised above horizontal in a V shape. A large white rump patch is distinctive.
Last but not least is the osprey, a bird that has gradually become more common in the Interior over the past 30 years. Ospreys are larger than most of the hawks but smaller than eagles. They hunt by slowly flapping and hovering above the water before diving in feet first after fish. Ospreys are dark colored above and light colored below with a dark wrist patch. They fly with a forward bend in their wings.
Remember, as you start to untangle the “hawks” that you are lucky to be able to start honing your skills at identifying just one of 14 different species seen locally. If you travel south of Alaska, the number of possible species choices will quickly multiply.
For more information, visit www.arcticaudubon.org.