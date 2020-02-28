This Monday, Arctic Aubudon is hosting Rebecca Dunne and Hayden Nevill, who will give a talk titled “Birding the Falkland Islands, or Why The Falklands Is Better Than Antarctica.” The talk will take place at the Noel Wien Library Auditorium at 1215 Cowles Street, on March 2. It will begin at 7 p.m.
Rebecca and Hayden visited friends living in the Falkland Islands for some southern hemisphere birding. They’ll talk about their experience on several of the islands, the various birds they saw, how to plan a Falklands trip, and why it’s a great alternative to going to Antarctica.
Admission for this talk is free. For more information you can contact Melissa Sikes at 907-347-1802 or by emailing arcticaudubon@gmail.com.