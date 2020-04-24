Bears are emerging from their dens, waterfowl are returning from their winter retreats and the snowpack is starting to melt. And for many, one of the most exciting signs that spring has sprung in Fairbanks is the appearance of what look like faucets sticking out of birch trees. For the uninitiated, these spouts are called spiles and their appearance is an indicator that birch sap has started flowing.
Among the more esoteric foraging activities, birch sap tapping is a long tradition in Fairbanks. Once harvested the sap can be drunk fresh, used to make carbonated beverages or wine, or boiled down to make syrup.
Birch sap is packed to the brim with nutritious components such as vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium and more. But first, you have to know how and when to tap the trees. All you need is a drill, a spile and a bucket.
A guide to tapping
According to Backyard Birch Tapping & Syrup Basics, a pamphlet written by Julie Cascio and Valerie Barber UAF Cooperative Extension, sap typically begins to run in mid-April. Specifically, sap will start flowing once the ground begins to thaw and temperatures consistently hit 50 degrees or warmer, as pressure in the tree’s roots changes.
The best trees are those untarnished by mushroom growth and located away from roads or other things that could pollute the soil. The tree should look healthy and its trunk should be at least 8 inches in diameter.
The first step is to drill a hole in the tree. Cascio and Barber advise using a thoroughly cleaned drill bit measuring 7/16 inches or 5/16 inches, depending on the size of your spile. Once you’ve sterilized your spile, you should pick a spot on the trunk, roughly 4 feet from the base and in the shade. Drill roughly one and a half inches in the tree at a slight upward angle and if the wood inside is not clear and white, pick a different tree.
Clean the hole with sterilized water, then gently tap the spile into the tree with a rubber mallet. The spile should be tight enough to hold the weight of the bucket, but be careful not to split the wood as you’re tapping the spile in! The spile will guide the sap into the bucket, which should be made from food-grade plastic or stainless steel. The sap should be totally clear and taste slightly sweet; if it’s discolored, pull the spile and find another tree.
Once you have a tree tapped, you must collect the sap at least once a day. Productive trees typically yield a gallon of sap per day, and some can produce even more. After collecting the sap, you may need to train it through a sieve to remove bugs, or bits of bark. The sap is pretty perishable and must be kept at temperatures cooler than 41 degrees for no more than six days or frozen for future use.
Sap will usually run for two to three weeks, depending on weather conditions. Once the leaves appear on the trees, tapping season is over.
First-timers
Grace Wilson, who was born and raised in Fairbanks, is a veteran grower and forager. She grows a large garden of vegetables which she likes to turn into preserves and never misses an opportunity to go berry-picking. Wilson said that she’s had a birch tree tapping kit, which was purchased from Samson True Value Hardware, in her closet for at least four years and the sap harvest has been on her “Alaska to-do list” for a long time.
With social distancing guidelines still in place amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, she found herself housebound with lots of free time. Using the time to undertake her first sap harvest is, she said, a “silver lining.”
“So I went to Alaska Feed Company and got more supplies,” Wilson said. “They have a display up right now and you can get everything you need.”
Wilson and her two children have six trees tapped. She said that all of them are producing at least one and a half gallons of sap a day, with a couple producing at least two gallons.
“They’re calling it our birch tree trap line,” she said, laughing. “They think it’s really cool!”
While the Wilson clan have more sap flowing than they know what to do with, Toni Nunley and her family have found some trees that are a little more tepid. The Nunleys relocated to Fairbanks from the Texas Hill Country roughly a year ago. Nunley said that moving to Alaska has been a little bit of a culture shock, but a good one.
“Alaska’s amazing!” she said.
Nunley discovered birch tree tapping after joining a Fairbanks foraging Facebook group. She was initially interested in learning about collecting morel mushrooms.
“One of the first couple of posts was like ‘Get ready for birch tapping.’ I didn’t really know anything about it until I first saw that post,” Nunley said. “We just jumped right in. We’re tapping four trees right now. Only two are producing. One instantly started flowing. Just yesterday we got about 8 ounces out of the second one. The other two are bone dry.”
Nunley said that she used the group to source tips on sap harvesting. Like Wilson, she noted that self-isolating has presented a perfect opportunity to discover a new hobby. She and her family sourced their tools and materials from Alaska Feed Company and Samson True Value Hardware. They installed spiles on Monday evening and began collecting sap on Tuesday.
“That first one just started instantly dripping, which was an amazing experience for my kids, because they didn’t know what to expect. So it was really fun to see that,” Nunley said, adding that she believes she may have started tapping too early.
The Nunleys live in a valley, and she’s been told that the sap often begins flowing earlier on higher ground. She also noted that the two trees from which sap isn’t yet flowing both have trunks with slightly smaller diameters. The most productive tree, which Nunley described as an “instant gusher,” has already provided two gallons of sap.
How to make syrup
The number of trees you choose to tap should correlate with what you intend to do with the sap. And if you’re planning to boil the sap down to make syrup, you’ll need to tap a lot of trees.
It takes about 100 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup and will likely take the whole season to harvest enough sap. As such, it makes sense to boil down sap that’s been collected once every one or two days, in order to save refrigerator space.
To concentrate the sap, use a large stainless steel or enamel pot. Boiling should be down outdoors or in a well-ventilated space, because there will be a lot of steam. Once the sap is at a hearty rolling boil, scum will begin to form on the pot — this should be skimmed off and discarded if possible. You may also need to folder the hot sap once you’ve finished boiling it down. If you’re concentrating multiple batches of sap, you must ensure that all concentrations are consistent with each other. Store the concentrate at 41 degrees or below for no more than two weeks.
At the end of the season, pour all your concentrate into a large pan and heat. As the liquid condenses, you must ensure that you’re keeping at least 2 inches of liquid at the bottom of the pot. At this point, a hydrometer is useful. The sugar content should be 66–67 brix. If you don’t have access to a hydrometer, just make sure that the syrup is boiled at a temperature of roughly 225 degrees and be careful not to burn it.
Once the syrup is boiled to the desired thickness, filter out the gritty materials and store it in sterilized canning jars. Leave about a quarter inch of space at the top of the jar and then screw the lids to finger-tight. Once the syrup cools, a vacuum will form and the syrup can be stored in a cool, dry place for up to two years.
Wilson, who is processing her sap into syrup, said that it’s fortunate that she’s trying this for the first time during a social lock-down.
“I’ve been making a syrup for three days and I’m not sleeping much, I’m really working around the clock to keep up with it!” she said. “You have to use it or lose it — and I don’t want to lose any! So, unless you have a ton of freezer space, you have to process it as quickly as possible.”
When it comes to offering advice based on her experiences, Wilson said, “Have a plan on what you want to do with the sap.” She added that, if you’re planning on making syrup, a hydrometer makes the process far easier.
“You can see it turn syrupy, so I’ve just been doing it by eye,” she said. “But it’s very easy to burn.”
By the end of the season, the Wilson’s will have several jars of syrup.
“I think we’ll hoard it,” she said. “It feels so precious. I think it’s 3.5 gallons to make four ounces. Once you get the syrup, it’s not a lot but it’s so delicious. We love it.”
The Nunleys on the other hand have simply been drinking the raw sap, which she describes as tasting like “refreshingly crisp water” with “a hint of sugar content.”
“I’m also going to try my hand at fermenting the sap, kind of like Kombucha,” she said.
Nunley’s advice to newcomers is: don’t be intimated.
“Just pop into AK Feed and also Samsons,” she said. “Really anyone can do it with a drill, a spout and a bucket. You don’t even really need a drill. My son actually took a knife to a tree and just poked it and the sap started coming out.”
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.