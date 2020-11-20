The staff at Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard Area on Fort Wainwright are making plans for what a ski season under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic could look like.
The small and scrappy ski areas of the Interior are a different experience from some of the giant ski resorts in the Lower 48, but adjustments for a ski season in the midst of a pandemic are much the same regardless of where shredding occurs.
Plan for your vehicle to be your new warming hut and pack your own snacks. This won’t be the best ski season for the socializing, lodge loiterer; not that there is anything wrong with this more leisurely approach to the hobby under normal circumstances. However, this year will be about getting your runs in and heading home when you get cold.
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, only people with access to Fort Wainwright will be able to visit Birch Hill Ski & Snowboard Area this season. You can visit the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska website to learn how to obtain access to Fort Wainwright.
The old ski lodge at Fort Wainwright’s ski area was demolished last spring and a new one is under construction, but won’t be finished this season.
“Unfortunately, it was not completed before the season would kick off. So, we’re using a temporary structure; it’s a tension fabric tent,” Fort Wainwright Community Recreation Officer Dan Cain said. But Cain hopes people won’t plan to spend much time in the tent.
“It’s only about 2,000 square feet. So, under COVID concerns, what we’ve done is we’ve worked with the garrison staff to look at the numbers that we can put in there safely,” Cain said. “That comes out to about 52 individuals if there’s nothing else inside that facility. Once you put tables and chairs in there, we’re probably talking about 40 people inside at a given time.
“We recommend that people do not stay in that facility for very long,” he added.
Cain also said there will be a limited number of passes available this season.
“We’re only going to sell X number of passes for any given session on any given day, so it will be a little bit different than in the past. Once we hit that number, we will stop pass sales for that day.”
Cain suggested that when the warming hut is full, people should go to their car and try to warm up that way. Skiers and boarders will be required to wear face masks inside structures. And no, your ski mask does not count.
“Inside the building, they will be required to wear a mask at all times. Our expectation is … when you take off your outdoor mask, you put on your indoor mask,” Cain said.
So, there will be at least one extra thing to pack in your ski bag this season. Gearheads rejoice.
The lift at Birch Hill will also be limited to one person per chair. An exception will be for children who need help getting on and off the lift. In that case, one family member will be able to accompany children on the chair.
The tentative opening date for the area this season is Nov. 27. In another adjustment to minimize the possibility of illness and account for limited warming space, the new freeze-out temperature for this season will be 10 below zero instead of the usual 20 below.
Cain emphasized that if you’re looking to get out and ski downhill this season, you should limit your time indoors and focus on getting your runs in and getting home with minimal socializing with other groups.
“We’re trying to keep it as spartan as possible. We want people to get in, warm up and get back to the slopes and go home,” Cain said. “We’re excited this year to have a season. Under COVID it would have been very easy for the garrison commander to say, ‘no skiing, we don’t have the space to do it safely’ but they didn’t go that direction. They’re worried about the quality of life for the soldiers here. So they’ve asked us … to get a way for people to get out there even if it’s more limited than usual.”
