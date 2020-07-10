I had Manley on my mind.
Last year my husband Eric and I did a mountain bike trip from Eureka, off the Elliott Highway, into the undeveloped Hutlinana Hot Springs.
While driving out there I realized that I had never been all the way to Manley Hot Springs at the end of the Elliott. We didn’t have time that trip to check out Manley, but I wanted to go back.
Not drive, though; I wanted to bike all the way to the end of the road. While mostly dirt and gravel, the Elliott is lightly traveled past where the Dalton Highway takes off. And the Elliott is an interesting road. Lots of ups and downs, expansive views — I thought it would be a great bike ride.
Google Maps said it was 155 miles from our house. I figured I should be able to do that in a long day. I thought I could bike out one day, camp out, then bike back the next.
I knew I should do it this year. It would be a great training weekend. I’m still training for the DKXL — Dirty Kanza Extra Large — a 350-mile gravel road race in Kansas. Although, because of the pandemic, I’m guessing there is less than a 50% chance that the race will occur or that I’ll be able to travel there.
But why not go for a long bike ride anyway? Back in March, I had discussed my possible plan with some acquaintances who have a cabin in Manley. They offered their place for me to spend the night. There was no reason not to go.
The weather looked good for the weekend. Not too windy, chance of afternoon thunderstorms, not too hot or cold. I talked Eric into driving out. He wanted to do an exploration hike along the Elliott anyway. He could go hiking and then meet me out in Manley. That way I wouldn’t have to carry my sleeping or cooking gear, and I would need to carry food for only one day. Plus, if I needed or wanted to, I could bail out and have Eric drive me back.
I started from our home in the Goldstream Valley at 6 a.m. The clouds started building by mid-morning. All day rain showers and thunderstorms surrounded me. Amazingly, I had only about five minutes of sprinkles, not even enough to put a jacket on. I would see dark clouds coming toward me and would hear thunder, but then I would cycle just out of reach and the storm would go in front or behind me. Never on me! And a lot of the day I had a tail wind. It was my lucky day. Eric drove through several heavy rain showers on his way out and even had to hide under a tree for 10 minutes during his hike. I biked over wet roads with puddles, but I stayed dry. Woohoo!
For anybody thinking of doing this ride, there is a lot of climbing. My Strava entry said I did 11,500 feet of climbing from our house out to Manley. The ride took me 13.5 hours including stops to eat and rest. The bugs were bad enough when I stopped that I needed bug dope, but weren’t a problem while moving.
The first half of the Elliott is paved. The second half is a really good gravel road. I took my mountain bike, but I could have taken my commuter/gravel bike. The only rough, chunky parts of the road — at least, for a bike — were in the 10 miles before Manley. I took my mountain bike because I wasn’t sure what the road would be like. Also, that bike is comfortable for long rides, and all of my bags fit on it for carrying gear. But a gravel bike would work well.
Traffic was light even before the turnoff for the Dalton Highway. Only a few big trucks went by. After that, the Elliott was really quiet. About one car every hour. It was a really pleasant ride. I didn’t see much wildlife except some birds and a beaver in a pond a little way before Wickersham Dome.
There are plenty of places to get water along the way. You pass a piped roadside spring just a mile or so after the turnoff to the Wickersham Dome Trailhead at about Mile 28. Globe Creek is a little farther north. The West Fork of the Tolovana River is around mile 70 after the turnoff onto the gravel section, and Hutlinana Creek is before Eureka at around mile 125.
Unfortunately, the Manley Roadhouse wasn’t open when we got there and it had a sign saying it is for sale. That was a bummer. I was hoping for a nice meal. Instead, we had freeze-dried dinners. Manley has a gas station, but when we were there a sign on the door said it was open 12-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, so plan to be self-sufficient!
I don’t know if the hot springs were actually open. I went by the sign for them but didn’t stop. At that point, I wanted to get to town so I could either eat at the roadhouse — no dice since it wasn’t open — or eat my yummy freeze-dried meal. After that, I just wanted to go to bed! I’ve heard that if you ask around you can contact the hot springs’ owners and that they will let you in for $5 or so. I’ll have to try that out the next time I head out there.
Well, my plans for biking back didn’t work out. Halfway to Manley, I decided that I wanted that ride from Eric. My legs were more tired than I expected, even though I had a tailwind much of the way. The ride back would require even more climbing and I knew I would have a headwind. I didn’t want to get up at 5 a.m. Sunday morning, do all that climbing while fighting a headwind, get home at 8 or 9 p.m. and then get up early on Monday for work. I guess I shouldn’t have given myself that option! But since I had decided not to bike back, we were able to sleep in and have a leisurely breakfast before driving back home.
I would highly recommend this trip for people who like long bike rides. Of course, you can break the trip to Manley into two or three days. You’d have to camp out and carry all you’ll need, as there are almost no services along the way, but that would probably make the riding more pleasant.
But if you’re like me and like to go long, it’s a great training ride! And even better if you don’t give yourself a bailout option on the way back.
Outdoors Editor’s note: Trip Report is an ongoing series about trail/river/road conditions around Interior Alaska.
Corrine Leistikow submitted this trip report about her trip biking to Manley Hot Springs. Leistikow is a family physician, long-distance biker, and overall outdoors enthusiast living in Fairbanks.
