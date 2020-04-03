The spring brown bear hunt was set to open in Kodiak on Wednesday. That day, the state announced the immediate closure of all black and brown bear hunts statewide for both resident and nonresident hunters, effective through May 31.
A news release from the department states that the decision will be reevaluated as necessary and that all subsistence bear hunts will remain open “as a way for residents to have an opportunity to fill freezers and provide for families.”
“The Department of Fish and Game will work with the Board of Game to identify future options for hunters who are planning to come to Alaska this spring, or for residents who have already made arrangements, but will be unable to hunt as planned,” the release states. “Expect to hear more from the department in the near future, and please be patient with the department as they identify ways to minimize the impacts of this decision.”
For now, however, hunters and guides alike are now facing a season of losses. Tags will go unused, and millions of dollars will be withheld from the local economy as out-of-state hunters stay home.
Sam Rohrer, a hunting guide in Kodiak, said the impact of the hunting season losses on the community will be “huge.”
“This entire spring season will be a loss for me,” said Rohrer, who guides primarily out-of-state hunters who fly to Kodiak especially for the brown bear hunt. Even prior to the news, Rohrer was already intending to cancel 100% of hunters who booked services through his business. “Between the travel restrictions, quarantine restrictions and social distancing, functionally there’s no way to operate guide business and take hunters out.”
Even if the season hadn’t been formally canceled, it would have been impossible for off-island hunters to travel to Kodiak without violating the governor’s mandates.
“The governor’s mandates effectively shut it down,” Rohrer said. “Hunting is not listed as an essential service. Nonessential businesses are supposed to be shut down and there is a 14-day quarantine. Those items make it impossible for us.”
The spring brown bear hunting season represents two-thirds of Rohrer’s business profits, he said, adding that he sees no option to recoup his losses.
Rohrer said that despite his worry about the financial losses, he would not want to guide out-of-state hunters, due to the risk it could pose to the Kodiak community and remote villages on Kodiak Island. Kodiak remains free of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and with Kodiak’s limited health care infrastructure, a spike in cases could strain the system.
“Two-thirds of my income are gone, but if that is the cost of protecting our community, then we are willing to take the hit. It’s worth it,” Rohrer said. “Frankly, because of my concern about my local community, even if those mandates were recommendations, from a functional concern, this is my community and I don’t want to risk bringing a bunch of nonresident hunters here. Most of the guides I’ve talked to feel the same way.”
Rohrer estimated that the community of Kodiak is likely to lose between $2.6 million and $3 million due to the canceled hunting season.
“That’s money that would be paid on air taxis, guides, equipment, groceries and supplies,” he said. “Most of that money comes into our economy and is recirculated a few times.”
Larry Van Daele, a retired Kodiak bear biologist who serves on the Board of Game, said the board’s main concern is to limit the spread of COVID-19 to remote parts of the state, but the economic impact on communities is figuring into the board’s decision.
“It just ripples to all of us,” Van Daele said. “When all of those local businesses get less income, they have less to share with the basketball team or the schools.”
According to Van Daele, out-of-state hunters can spend between $10,000 and $30,000 on guiding services for a bear hunt, a sum that also goes toward covering groceries, equipment at hunting stores, hunting lodges and other service providers.
Statewide, Rohrer estimated Alaska could lose around $20 million in spring hunting-related revenue due to the travel restrictions. If the restrictions carry on through the summer sport fishing season and the fall hunting seasons, those losses could be compounded.
“The hope would be that everything is good to go by fall, although there are certainly people out there who are saying it won’t be,” he said. “We’re all crossing our fingers, anticipating things will be normal by then.”
Rohrer said the losses will be felt most by small and new companies. For them, the loss of an entire season’s revenue could have a crippling effect, particularly if they don’t have another form of income.
“I think of anyone who just bought an expensive charter boat and had to buy halibut permits, and potentially, they are going to have a greatly reduced season. Hopefully, businesses that have been around a while will be able to weather this storm. Growing up in a small town, you learn to adapt,” said Rohrer, who is a lifetime Kodiak resident.
Rohrer also regularly leads hiking and fishing trips in Kodiak during the summer. His trips typically begin in July, but some outfitters on the island start in June. They are already seeing many cancellations, but it’s unclear how bad the damage to Kodiak’s summer season will be, Rohrer said.
Some tourism providers have already reported a decline in summer bookings, according to Discover Kodiak Director Aimee Williams. Many expect to see a 50% decrease in revenue in 2020 compared to 2019.
“I feel that the bigger unknown is just when traveler sentiment will rise to a point of feeling safe to travel,” Williams said.
While many hunters voluntarily canceled their plans to travel to Kodiak, others have expressed that they may fly in the face of the restrictions. For some, the Kodiak brown bear hunt is the hunt of a lifetime. The Island of Kodiak is divided into 29 hunting regions, each with a separate permit drawing process. In some particularly coveted regions, the chances of drawing a permit are less that one in 100, Rohrer said.
“We have people that have flat-out said they are coming to Kodiak. They don’t care about the travel restrictions,” said Nate Svoboda, an area wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Rohrer said many guides have requested the Board of Game consider deferring hunting tags to next year, so that those who were supposed to hunt this spring could instead hunt in the spring of 2021.
Van Daele said that in the big scheme, the lack of bear hunting this spring will not impact the Kodiak ecosystem. Since most of the bears harvested in the spring are males, that might hurt cub production, he said.
“You may have lower productivity, but eventually it would balance itself out,” Van Daele said.
Mature boars, the target of the hunt, are known to prey on bear cubs, so the cub survival rate this summer may be lower than typical.
“In theory, if you kill more big boars, you can have higher cub survival rates. So in theory, that could hurt the population,” Rohrer said. But “for one year, it’s not going to have that big of a difference.”
When asked about enforcement mechanisms, the Kodiak Police Department, the Alaska State Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game did not provide any information on specific measures in place to enforce the travel restrictions, and particularly the intrastate travel limitations. Kodiak Island Borough Mayor Bill Roberts was adamant about prohibiting hunting-related travel to Kodiak, but was equally unsure about how to enforce the mandates. Enforcement will be up to the Kodiak Police Department and the Alaska State Troopers, he said. Roberts expressed support for canceling the hunting season, despite the economic toll it would take on the community.
“If we’re going to cancel everything else, that should have been canceled,” he said.
Kodiak Police Department Public Information Officer Francis de la Fuente said the police force is not large enough to deal with enforcement of mandates. He recommended that if Kodiak residents become aware of any potential violators, they should report the incident to investigations@alaska.gov. But when asked who would conduct the investigations once violations are reported, de la Fuente could not provide any details.
“The whole system now is busy. This is uncharted territory. There are so many things that are ongoing,” de la Fuente said, adding that despite the lack of action, the Kodiak Emergency Service Council is “concerned” about potential travel ban violations.
“We empathize with everyone to keep Kodiak as safe as possible, but there are limitations to what the Emergency Services Director can do,” de la Fuente said. “What some people are asking for is close to martial law. We’re hoping we never get to that, because we trust that everyone wants to keep Kodiak safe.”
The Kodiak ADF&G office has fielded “dozens and dozens” of calls about the fate of the spring bear hunting season, Svoboda said. Many off-island hunters are wondering what will happen to their permits and how they can get to the island and still abide by the quarantine stipulations.
The number one question is: “Are the permits lost?” But Svoboda doesn’t have the answer. Only the Board of Game and ADF&G Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang can make that call.