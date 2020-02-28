Eastern Alaska Range Avalanche Center is hosting a three-day Avalanche Level 1 certification course in March. If you travel in or near avalanche terrain for work or play, this course is for you.
Attendees will learn how to develop a plan for travel in avalanche terrain and gain the ability to identify avalanche terrain. They will also learn how to use a decision making framework to reduce risk and learn strategic methods for companion rescue.
This course is hosted at the Black Rapids Lodge, located at 4 Richardson Highway. It begins at 8 a.m. March 20 and ends 5 p.m. March 22 The $550 course fee includes indoor lodging and food. Those attending are asked to bring a sleeping pad and bag. Friday and Saturday dinners and Saturday and Sunday breakfasts are included. Attendees are responsible for their own snacks and lunches. If you will be staying somewhere else and won’t be eating at the lodge, course tuition is $400. If you are staying somewhere else, but would like to eat at the lodge, course cost is $490. You can register online here: conta.cc/3c7DX4K.