On Oct. 28 and Dec. 8 the Alaska Trappers Association hosted two different online speaker events. The first was Trapping 101 and featured Pete Buist, JR Pederson, and Randy Zarnke. The second featured veteran trapper and ATA Board Member Jim Masek being interviewed by ATA President Randy Zarnke.
Trapping 101 with Pete Buist, JR Pederson, and Randy Zarnke (https://bit.ly/3qX6X6L).
Stories from the Trapline with Jim Masek (https://bit.ly/3gQt36f0).
For more information or questions contact ATA Board Member, Peggy Keiper at mckeiper@gmail.com.