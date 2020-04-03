With recent heavy snows, followed by below normal temperatures, it may not feel like spring in Interior Alaska, but there are signs of the new season, like the emergence of woodchucks from hibernation.
“Traditionally, they emerge end of March or the beginning of April and sure enough, there were the tracks,” Department of Fish and Game biologist Mark Ross said.
Ross has been observing wildlife at the Creamer’s Field Wildlife Refuge in Fairbanks for 22 years. Ross says he spotted woodchuck prints in deep fresh snow at the refuge March 22.
“They just kind of waddle through it, and their tracks are very apparent and this is one of the first initial signs of spring,” he said.
Ross’s observations constitute a pretty important longitudinal study of when the animals emerge from hibernation, said Link Olsen, a University of Alaska Fairbanks biology professor and curator of mammals at UA’s Museum of the North.
Olsen studies, woodchucks and their cousins, hoary marmots, which inhabit alpine areas, like the White Mountains north of Fairbanks. Olsen says it’s not known exactly what triggers the animals to come out of hibernation.
“But in the case of woodchucks, we think it’s a combination of genetic factors, so there is a hardwired component to how long they hibernate and when they emerge from hibernation, but it’s also influenced by latitude and temperature,” he said.
After many months of hibernation, about six for woodchucks and up to nine for hoary marmots, Olsen says the males come out first, surviving on stored fat as they look for mates.
As woodchucks and other wildlife, including thousands of migratory birds populate Creamers Refuge, Ross urges users of the areas popular trails to keep their dogs leashed.
Dan Bross is senior news reporter/producer at KUAC TV 9 FM 89.9 in Fairbanks. He can be reached at 474-5085.