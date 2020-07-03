The Arctic Interagency Visitor Center in Coldfoot opened for the season on Wednesday. This summer the center will be open daily from noon-8 p.m., from July 1 through Sept. 16.
“We are pleased to open the visitor center, which provides an essential service for Dalton Highway visitors each summer,” said Tim La Marr, manager of the Bureau of Land Management Central Yukon Field Office, in a news release. “We are reminding visitors to follow the CDC’s guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, including maintaining social distancing and staying home if you feel sick.”
The release states that the visitor center is operating with additional sanitation measures and will continue to follow guidance issued by the CDC and state and local public health authorities regarding keeping recreation sites open.
More information is available by contacting the visitor center at 907-678-5209 or the Bureau of Land Management Fairbanks District Office at 907-474-2200.
