Arctic Audubon is hosting a free public lecture titled “Alaska Pollinators: Their Importance and How They’re Struggling” at the Noel Wien Library Auditorium on Monday. The talk will involve three different presentations by Jessica Rykken, Lisa Hay and Dawn Cogan.
Alaska has a fascinating diversity of native pollinators, including bumble bees, solitary bees and flower flies. Jessica Rykken will discuss pollinator diversity, natural history and threats. Rykken will also share some of the research projects going on in Denali National Park and Preserve, looking at pollinators along elevation gradients, and the phenology of plants and their pollinators.
Lisa Hay will speak on pesticides that have been used recently by mosquito spray companies are killing area honeybees. These chemicals are lethal to all insects and aquatic life. They have also been shown to kill local songbirds. The public will have the opportunity to learn what chemicals are being used and what you can do to protect your area.
Dawn Cogan will share information about all the benefits of beekeeping, where to find equipment locally and out-of-state as well as share her family story of medicinal benefits of beekeeping.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, at 1215 Cowles Street. For more information you can contact Melissa Sikes at 907-347-1802 or email arcticaudubon@gmail.com.