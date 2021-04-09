The birds will soon be on their way, and Arctic Audubon is excited to offer the return of spring bird walks! Beginners are welcome. For more information visit www.arcticaudubon.org.
Safety plan: Arctic Audubon has set up a plan so we can safely offer bird walks this spring. All participants over age two will be required to wear COVID-19 face masks (even those who are fully vaccinated). We will practice social distancing, and please no carpooling with people outside your immediate social bubble. Plan to bring your own binoculars or spotting scopes, we will not be sharing optics this season. Be aware there may be no bathroom facilities at Creamer’s Field due to COVID restrictions. Please help us plan for group sizes by calling the organizer in advance.
April 24, 8 a.m. (all day). Delta Junction Field Trip. Greet some of the first spring birds: this all-day trip will explore the fields of the Delta Junction area for waterfowl, raptors, and other early migrants. Meet at Creamer’s Field farmhouse parking lot. Dress for walking in snow (or possibly mud) and bring lunch, snacks, and water. Please contact Frank Keim at 775-762-3510 if you plan to attend.
May 1, 8 -11 a.m. Early Spring Birds at Creamer’s Field. We will explore the ponds and ephemeral wetlands of Creamer’s Field for waterfowl, raptors, and other early birds of spring migration. Please contact Jeff Walters at 907-978-8189 if you plan to attend.
May 8, 8 - 11 a.m. Tanana Lakes Recreation Area Field Trip. Tanana Lakes Recreation Area’s mixture of lakes and forest are enticing to waterfowl, raptors, shorebirds, and early season songbirds, which makes this area a great place for spring bird watching. Meet at the boat launch parking lot. Please contact Beth Grassi at 907-957-1050 if you plan to attend.
May 15, 9 a.m. (half-day). Audubon Riedel Nature Reserve Field Trip. Explore Audubon Riedel Nature Reserve and learn about the songbirds and forest birds that call it home. Meet at Riedel (parking is at the Fairbanks North Star Borough site accessed off Amanita Road, first left after Milky Way, www.arcticaudubon.org will include a map of where to park/meet). Bring a lunch or snack, and some people may find walking sticks are helpful. Please contact Darla Theisen at 907-687-1829 if you plan to attend.
May 22, 8 - 11 a.m. Birding by Ear at Creamer’s Field. What do you hear? Returning songbirds stake out nesting territory by singing, and this is a hopping time of year! Learn more about identifying birds by sound. JJ Frost will lead the walk. Please contact Beth Grassi at 907-957-1050 if you plan to attend.
June 5, 8 a.m. (all day). Eagle Twelve-Mile Summit Field Trip. We will explore high-elevation areas for specialists such as surfbirds, plovers, northern wheatears, and more. Meet at Creamer’s Field Farmhouse parking lot. This trip will include moderate hiking with elevation gain. Dress for the weather at higher elevation and bring your lunch, snacks, and water. Please contact Jerry Lipka at 907-687-2173 if you plan to attend as there will be a limited number of participants for this trip.
Aug. 14, 8 a.m. (all day). Wickersham Dome Birding and Blueberries. We will look for migrating northern wheatears and other higher-elevation birds, and maybe some good blueberry patches. Meet at Creamer’s Field Farmhouse parking lot. This trip will include moderate hiking with elevation gain, possibly 5-6 miles. Please contact Jerry Lipka at 907-687-2173 if you plan to attend.