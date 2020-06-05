The application period for the 2020 Road Lottery program at Denali National Park and Preserve is now open through June 30. The lottery itself will take place Sept. 18–22, with Sept. 19 being reserved for Military Appreciation Day. Information about the program is available on the park’s Road Lottery website, here: bit.ly/2Y3sXiI.
According to the National Park Service, more than 13,000 lottery applications are received on average, giving the public about a 1-in-7 chance of winning a coveted spot.
In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 lottery is operating a little differently compared with past years, with a delayed entry period.
“The park decided in April, that with so much uncertainty around the pandemic and travel, it would be beneficial to the public to delay the entry period,” said Denice Swanke, Acting Superintendent, via news release. “This change will have no impact on the program, other than allowing the public some additional time to plan for their participation in Road Lottery this September.”
This year, the park has implemented a timed-entry vehicle road permit, in addition to the Road Lottery. The time-entry permits must be bought separately from the lottery permits and are available for select dates during the summer, prior to the lottery dates.
You can apply for the lottery online, here: bit.ly/2AH97l4. All applicants must pay a $15 fee, which covers the cost of conducting the lottery. In addition, lottery winners must pay a $25 permit fee to drive the Park Road on their selected date. Those who are selected will receive an email confirming the date of their permit, with additional information on how to get the road permit and how to prepare for their visit to the park. Information about application status can be found on the website or can be attained by calling 877-444-6777. Applications by mail will not be accepted.
Military Appreciation Day, which will be recognized on Sept. 19, is reserved for active-duty service members and their families. Lottery tickets for Military Appreciation Day will bee distributed through the Alaskan Command, a joint operations command including all Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy units stationed in Alaska. This command is stationed out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
More information about the road lottery, including vehicle restrictions, info on pets, and other rules and regulations, is available online here: bit.ly/2Y1RbcX.
More information on the timed-entry vehicle permits is available on the parks website, here: bit.ly/3dAKZ2b.