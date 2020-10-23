A news release from the Department of Fish and Game on Wednesday announced that Anglers who purchased a sport fishing license in Alaska in 2020 might receive a copy of the 2020 Alaska Sport Fishing Survey soon.
The survey is conducted annually by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to assess where sport fishing occurs and how many fish are caught and kept by anglers in the state.
The division of sport fish began mailing the first wave of about 47,000 surveys out to randomly selected fishing license purchasers and permanent license holders this week.
The scientific survey that has been conducted every year since 1977 asks anglers to report the number of days fished and the number of fish caught and harvested by location fished in 2020.
“Selected angler households receive a detailed survey booklet and a full-color fish identification index. Postage-paid envelopes are provided for returning the survey to ADF&G,” the statement reads.
The survey is used to produce estimates of the total days of sport fishing and number of fish caught and kept by species and location.
Combined with other surveys and data gathering efforts, the sport fishing survey is an essential part of the division’s mission to protect and improve Alaska’s sport fisheries.