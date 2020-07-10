During the week leading up to June 28, Fairbanks was subjected to a deluge of rain. Local National Weather Service meteorologists had reported a record-breaking 2.14 inches of rainfall had fallen over the prior weekend and showers had continued into the week. With blue skies forecast for the upcoming Saturday, my partner Cassie and I decided to make our first attempt at foraging for morels.
Back in April, the pair of us took part in an online seminar titled “Morels: Making Money, Meals, Memories” hosted by Igor Pasternak and Sveta-Yamin Pasternak, both of whom teach classes at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Per the seminar, we knew that morel season in Fairbanks roughly lands between late June and early July. We knew that morels tend to push their way out of the ground during warm sunny days following periods of heavy rain. And we knew that morels favor areas that had seen a wildland fire the year before.
Recognizing that the conditions had aligned, we took off around at 11 a.m. Saturday for Murphy Dome and the site of the 2019 Shovel Creek Fire.
We parked up near the perimeter of the burn site and, after covering ourselves in sunscreen and bug spray and equipping ourselves with baskets, pocket knives and a compass, we set off to hunt for mushrooms.
Forager orthodoxy forbids me from revealing our precise route, but I will say that we ended up hiking a little over six miles and climbing a total of 630 feet over roughly four hours.
A couple of days prior the Alaska Division of Forestry had put out a notice advising that some mushroom hunters had found a still-smoldering hot spot in the area, so we kept our wits about us and carefully watched where we were stepping.
Both Cassie and I were optimistic. We had seen a few recent, smug Facebook posts from other foragers featuring braggadocious photographs of enormous hauls of morels. So did we return to our cabin victorious, weighed down with an abundance of mushrooms? Not exactly.
After an hour or so of wandering among burnt stumps, Cassie pointed out two things: the Pasternaks had suggested that west-facing slopes were the most prone to morels; and morels were more likely to grow amidst mixed forest. Up to then, we had been strolling through patches of burned spruce exclusively, so we changed tack and started hiking toward a nearby hillside that featured alder and birch as well.
Just under an hour later, we were climbing from a small valley where two hillsides meet. The ground became far more moist and the vegetation more plentiful and varying. We felt like we were getting close.
Suddenly, a triumphant and gleeful holler from behind me indicated we had struck gold. Cassie had found a small clump of blonde morels.
Over the next 20 or so minutes, we poured over the immediate area and found several more clumps. That these ended up being the only morels we spotted didn’t matter to us. By that point we were both covered in a mixture of black ash and sweat from head to toe. Our legs were aching, the sun had rouged our arms and necks, and we were nearing the end of our water supply. We decided to call it a day.
After a cool shower back at the cabin, we fired up the grill and cracked a couple of beers. We cooked the morels with onion, garlic and red wine, and ate them with roasted cauliflower and a medium-rare steak.
It may not have been the trove of morels for which we’d both hoped, but it was certainly a delectable addition to dinner.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.