In Alaska, April is Bear Awareness Month. The state is home to three species of bear: black bears, brown bear and polar bears. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, some 100,000 black bears and about 30,000 brown bears roam the wilderness. As such, if you spend enough time outdoors, there’s a chance that you might run into one. One Fairbanks resident recently discovered just how unnerving this experience can be.
Luke Culver is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Having lived in Fairbanks for roughly a year, Culver spends much of his downtime discovering the splendor offered by the Alaskan wilderness.
“I’m still a newbie to Alaska,” he wrote in an email to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, “but I have hiked and traveled around the Interior frequently within that year.”
On March 30, with the skies clear and a reasonable aurora forecast, he drove up to Pedro Dome to photograph the northern lights. Culver was getting some good shots of the dancing greens in the sky, when, midway through his photography session, something caught his eye.
“I noticed a shadow about 80-100 yards away coming out of the trees/bushes, slowly walking towards me down the road/trail,” Culver wrote. “Thanks to the moon and snow creating quite a bit of light, and my eyes being adjusted to the dark, I realized it was a grizzly after doing a double-take.”
Culver wrote that he was “not expecting” to see a bear sidling up to his preferred aurora-viewing spot. He said he’s gone up there every several times a month since the aurora season started. This was his first ever encounter with a bear.
“I froze at first when realizing what it was, just being awe-struck in a way,” he wrote, “but then quickly picked up my tripod and got in my car which was only a few feet away, and drove away so I did not disturb it any more than I had.”
Fortunately, according to Culver, the bear was not acting aggressively. It “seemed to be lacking some energy or just didn’t care I was there,” he wrote.
“It was slowly meandering along. I was upwind of it too so maybe that had something to do with it,” Culver wrote. “Either way, it was a surprising experience, and a nice reminder of Alaska’s raw beauty with the combo of the aurora and the grizzly.”
The following day, Culver tweeted “Another amazing show put on by the aurora last night near Fairbanks. Unfortunately, my photo session with the radar was cut short by my first grizzly encounter!” Despite the interruption, Culver still managed to capture a few striking images of the aurora, which are printed alongside this article.
But it appears that the bear left a greater impression than the lights that night.
“It was my first encounter, I had only seen them from the buses in Denali (close but safe on a bus!), and on different roads or in the distance from trails (hundreds of yards),” Culver wrote. “This was definitely the closest I had been, and was easily within 40-50 yards by the time I got in my car. Thankfully it was not charging or aggressive otherwise the experience would have probably been a lot different.”
While April has long been declared Bear Awareness Month in Alaska, on April 1 Governor Mike Dunleavy once again signed a proclamation announcing it as such. The proclamation notes that “all Alaskans, whether in rural or urban areas, live in bear country” and points out five key bear safety practices: when out in the wilderness, make noise so that a bear is not surprised by your presence; stay alert and actively look for signs of bears; never approach or crowd bears; keep food, garbage, and other attractants out of the reach of bears; stay calm during a bear encounter, and do not run.
With spring around the corner, bears are beginning to emerge from their dens and residents can reduce the likelihood of bear encounters near their homes by doing simple things like securing garbage in bear-resistant containers, removing bird feeders and frequently turning compost.
A public notice from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game dated April 6 states that “reports of bears are already coming in to local ADF&G offices” and advises that residents keep livestock safe, clean their grills, and store pet food indoors.
“Now is the time to make sure bears do not gain access to attractants,” the notice states. “Your actions will keep bears wild and people safe.”
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.