Map the Trap is a new feature on the Alaska Wildlife Alliance website where trail users can go to log information on trap encounters statewide.
Encounters with traps while recreating are common in Alaska, but currently there is no statewide data collection on incidental trap encounters. The Wildlife Alliance created Map the Trap to help gather information such as how many pets are caught in traps, where most pet trappings occur and where trail users see wildlife caught in traps, according to the advocacy group’s website.
“We seek to understand the dynamics between traps and trail users, as well as gauge Alaskans’ perspective of traps near trails,” the website says.
To that end, the Map the Trap page also includes a survey that has questions about trapping and trail user interactions in Alaska.
“It’s a bit in the beta testing phase,” said Alaska Wildlife Alliance Director Nicole Schmitt. “The goal is to have one centralized location where people can report trap encounters.”
Schmitt said the idea for Map the Trap grew out of community concerns in Cooper Landing on the Kenai Peninsula. However, there was difficulty in trying to understand the scope of the problem due to a simple lack of informational resources or collected data on trap encounters.
“In trying to understand the scope of this problem, it’s just really difficult without that information,” Schmitt said.
The goal of Map the Trap is to make information available not just for the public, but also for wildlife managers and other officials who might find it useful.
“During the first year (2020-21 trapping season), we will collect information from the public and publish a report with the consolidated data. This information will help inform our work, and guide conversations with trappers, nontrappers, the Board of Game, municipal authorities, land managers and others,” the website says.
Schmitt added that the survey, which can be optionally completed in addition to trap encounter reports, is aimed at compiling sentiment reports in order to better understand interactions between trappers and other outdoor user groups.
Here is a link to the page: https://bit.ly/39tnqZD.
