It has been all too brief. Last month I heard that, for visa-related reasons, I’ll be leaving the News-Miner and relocating back to England.
I arrived in Fairbanks in late July 2019 and my intention was to stay for at least a few years — that was enough time, I reasoned, to really become part of the community. And, beyond finding a group of like-minded buddies, I wanted to come to know Fairbanks’ hills, woods and rivers. Unfortunately, whether “best laid” or not, these schemes went somewhat awry.
As Fairbanks drifted from one of its colder winters in recent memory into spring, news of coronavirus was building. Suddenly, like so many others, I found myself largely confined to my cabin. Much as I revel in the comforts of working from home — music turned up as loud as I want, endless cups of milky tea, a couch upon which to recline — a global virus pandemic is particularly effective at preventing one from making new friends.
But that didn’t matter, I thought. I found myself with, to quote Lord Byron, a “society where none intrudes” right at my doorstep. Social distancing, I thought, was a perfect excuse to spend all my spare time exploring the Interior’s wilderness. Alas: just as I’d found a silver lining, the clouds went gray.
As the News-Miner reported earlier this week, Fairbanks has just experienced its rainiest 12 months on record — a whopping 26.2 inches, according to data compiled by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. As a Brit, I am, of course, accustomed to rain, but it threw a wrench in the works of almost every camping trip and river float that I had planned. I adore the midnight sun, but I haven’t seen much of it.
That’s not to say that I haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy some Fairbanks’ perquisites and treasures. For example, I got more than my fair share of aurora sightings over winter — although the most spectacular show remains that of Labor Day Weekend 2019.
And, although it was a genuine slog at the time, upon reflection I’m glad to have experienced such a cold January. Type two fun, perhaps? I’ll never forget the moment I informed my grandfather via video chat that it was 40 below outside, only for him to ask “So, what’s that in Celsius?”
“Negative 40,” I replied.
The sound he made in response can probably best be described as perturbance.
While isolation has been the name of the game for most of this year, I still managed to meet a number of people I’ll never forget — including the late, great Joe Nava. Back in October, I spoke to Joe for several hours about a book he’d published recently. It was just a few months before he passed away, and he was showing no signs of slowing down. It was that rare kind of interview that veers into a fascinating, off-topic chinwag with ease. I learned more about Fairbanks during those hours than any other conversation I’ve had since moving to the Interior.
Plus, in amongst the rain, I’ve enjoyed a number of the trails in the area. Mushrooming on Murphy Dome on one of the few brilliantly sunny days and postholing my way to Castner Glacier both stand out as highlights.
I wrestled with the headline of this article, because my intention is for this to be more an “au revoir.” I mean to return to Alaska, ideally with a green card so I can rejoin its press corps.
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Fairbanks is how much it reminded me of my childhood home of Dartmoor, in the UK. This may not make sense to those who’ve visited both places. For a start, Fairbanks is landlocked; whereas, on a clear day, Plymouth Sound and the English Channel beyond it are visible from the top of Sheeps Tor on Dartmoor.
But it’s true, Fairbanks quickly began to feel like home. It might be the military presence; Dartmoor, too, features a military training area. Maybe it’s the aesthetic of the wilderness, the rolling hills with their granite features, which bring to mind Dartmoor’s tors.
Most likely, it was just the voluminous rainfall this year.
