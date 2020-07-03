The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued a public notice last week reminding the public that the taking of northern pike at Harding Lake is not allowed.
“We’ve recently received several calls and pictures about folks fishing for northern pike at Harding Lake. As a reminder, Harding Lake is closed to fishing for northern pike, and this includes catch-and-release fishing,” the notice states.
According to the department, warm surface waters during summer months mean that the sport fish species of Harding Lake are segregated by habitat. At this time of the year, northern pike are generally found in the shallow waters of Harding Lake, which includes the boat channel and the majority of the shoreline.
According to a July 2 Tanana Fishing Report released by the department, Alaska State Troopers are aware of the situation and will be monitoring Harding Lake more frequently.
The report also notes that those looking to take pike should head to George Lake, which reports indicate is currently offering “decent fishing.”
