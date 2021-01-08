There are no buses ferrying skiers and boarders up Moose Mountain this winter, but there’s still plenty of shredding to be had, for those willing to work for it.
I only got two laps in when I spent just shy of three hours on the Moose this past weekend and I was sore as can be the next day. It was worth it.
Fairbanks is a Nordic town and rightfully so. Few places in the world boast the abundance of world class cross country skiing as this valley. Still, the unique alpine experience found just outside of town and up Spinach Creek Road would bring a thrill and a smile to many of my alpine junky friends down in Colorado and elsewhere outside.
Because getting to the peak at Moose Mountain is not for the faint of heart this year, there’s untouched powder to be found days or even weeks since the last real snow storm. There’s also something uniquely rewarding about having to do so much work, 45 minutes of hiking in my case, for a 10 minute run. It was incredibly fun though. Part of that exhilaration is probably down to just strapping myself to a board for the first time this winter, but I was also impressed with the quality of the runs at Fairbanks’ own local ski area.
It’s also not for nothing that Moose Mountain is open at all this year. The area is only charging $100 for season passes, since skiers and riders have to hoof it. The area can’t use their unique bus lift system safely amidst the pandemic. It all goes to show that necessity really is the mother of invention.
If people aren’t inclined to get an even better workout by carrying their own skis on the uphill, they can pay two bucks to have them taken up via snowmachine as part of a fundraiser for the area’s ski patrol. Moose Mountain is also experimenting with a personal vehicle self shuttle system.
This year, Moose Mountain is a model of adaptation, giving people an opportunity to get out and slide around on some snow when so many winter activities we take for granted are off limits. It’s well worth the hike.
