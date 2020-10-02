The 23rd edition of the 60-Inch Club is going to look a little different. In past years, we’ve published submissions all at once as a special edition of the outdoors page. Since recent staff transitions fell in the middle of the time usually spent compiling these moose hunting chronicles, we have had to make some adjustments. This year, we will print 60-inch submissions each Friday as we receive them.
What has not changed, if you got a bull with an antler spread of at least 60 inches, we want to hear from you. Send your photos, hunt details and stories to sferrara@newsminer.com or call 459-7575 and they will appear in this section for several weeks to come.