From: Nenana
Hunt Location: Nenana area
Date: Sept. 24
Cartridge: .308
I have been hunting for many years now with friends and family, but this was my first year carrying my own rifle. In past years, I wanted to learn about the process and the work of hunting, helping to skin, pack out, and process the meat. This year, I prepared and prayed that it would be my turn. The evening before hunting season ended, my bull was waiting to answer my preparedness and prayers.
The bull waited until I got into a secure position, using a fallen tree to steady my rifle. Although nothing could steady my fast-beating heart, I managed to slow my breathing and focus on him staring at me through the scope. My friend made a grunt call to let him know that I was ready and he turned broadside for me. After I hit him, he moved a bit off into the brush. He was easily found but had moved far enough that he made the pack out hard work, the way it should be.
I was grateful to have a few young men to help pack out this bull. It was a long night, over eight hours to get him home and hung. Now, the next phase of work begins, respectfully cutting and packaging all of the moose to feed those in my community. Looking forward to a winter of sharing steaks, moose burger, and of course, moose soup!
Julia Hnilicka