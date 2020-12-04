Next year, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Sport Fish plans to stock roughly 7 million fish in hundreds of locations throughout the state.
The plan for where sport fish will be stocked in Alaska is the 2021 Statewide Stocking Plan, a draft of which is available for public comment from now until Jan. 31, 2021. The plan provides general stocking information and management objectives for the division’s enhancement program, and also proposed stocking numbers for different locations.
The guidelines for how sport fish biologists assesses current and proposed stocking locations are included in the draft plan introduction. The first two considerations for a stocking project are legal public access and whether the project will provide increased opportunity or diversity for sport fish anglers.
“Public access must be sufficient for anglers to access the stocking location and a portion of the surrounding land. Legal public access must also be of practical use to the angling public. An uncleared (right-of-way), no available parking, or a remote fly-in lake with no land that may be used by the public for camping would not be adequate public access,” the plan states.
On the consideration of increased opportunity, the plan states, “Stocking projects are intended to provide diverse and dependable angling opportunities that are attractive alternatives to the harvest of wild fish stocks. New stocking projects can be initiated through verbal or written requests directed to the area management biologist. Requests with demonstrated support from multiple users or user groups are given priority over requests from a single individual.”
Several other guidelines — including site surveys, a public review process and the availability of hatchery production — are taken into account before stocking projects are approved.
“We receive quite a few new stocking requests each year from the public and other agencies. Unfortunately, many of these requests cannot be fulfilled due to a lack of public access or poor habitat conditions, but there are many success stories,” April Behr, a fishery biologist with the Division of Sport Fish, wrote in an email. “One of the more prominent examples that comes to mind is Cushman Lake, in the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area. Fairbanks North Star Borough staff approached Fish and Game about stocking the lake when the recreation area was under development, back in 2013 I believe, and we were excited to have a new fishing opportunity right in town.”
Behr wrote that other examples of publicly nominated lakes include Chena Hot Springs No. 25 and No. 56, Johnson Pit No. 2, and West Iksgiza Lake. Forrest Lake, Southeast of Delta Junction, off the Alaska Highway is another example of a publicly nominated stocking project. “It has a gorgeous view and is one of my personal favorites,” Behr added.
People can view those lakes, and other locations, along with photos, bathymetric maps, and stocking records, on the Alaska Lake Database, also called the ALDAT. “This mapping application is a great resource to investigate both stocked and wild lakes and explore potential off the beaten path fishing locations,” Behr wrote.
“In general, stocking sites have been selected to maximize the benefits to sport anglers. Resident species are usually stocked in landlocked lakes near population centers. Anadromous species are usually stocked in sites with accessible terminal beach, marine, and stream appropriate for sport fishing,” the plan states.
The plan, which can be found on the ADF&G website, is broken up into an introduction, which explains the overall direction of the program, and three separate documents for the Southeast, Southcentral and Interior regions.
Comments on the plan can be sent through email to Andrew Garry with the Department of Fish and Game at andrew.garry@alaska.gov.
The Alaska Lake Database can be found at adfg.alaska.gov/SF_Lakes.
