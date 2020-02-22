Chinese lanterns hung from the ceiling, plates piled high with delicious Chinese entrees, and the stage was filled with dancing, singing and colorful costumes.
The annual Chinese New Year celebration, Year of the Rat, took place at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center this past week. The room filled with visitors from all over Fairbanks. There were also some important visitors from out of state.
These visitors included a delegation from the Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China in San Francisco. They are responsible for the Chinese students who attend UAF. Fourteen students from China are currently enrolled in degree programs at UAF, according to Donna Anger, director of International Programs and Initiatives at UAF. In addition, UAF hosts two research scholars and two postdoctoral fellows. A total of seven students have graduated and are gaining practical experience in their field of study through UAF’s Optional Practical Training program.
“We hope China and America can deepen our mutual understanding to create a more beneficial future,” said Jun Tang, education counselor with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco, as she welcomed everyone to the celebration.
Delightful performances followed, including the always popular Chinese Clothing Pageant, which featured fashion that ranged from elegant to practical. Entertainment included everything from a Chinese hip hop to the silk scarf dance, a Kung Fu demonstration in combat form and a Taiji Freehand, Taiji Sword and Saber demonstration. The audience also enjoyed Chinese opera and traditional dances, with traditional costumes.
It was wonderful to see organizer Rosalind Kan perform on stage. She is usually behind the scenes making events like this happen. And indeed, she spent plenty of hours behind the scenes for this celebration.
