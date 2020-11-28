Catholic Schools of Fairbanks came up with creative and safe ways to give back to the community this season for the annual Immaculate Conception School’s Day of Caring and Monroe RAMS Day. RAMS stands for Radical Acts of Mercy and Service.
The service projects began more than a week ago, leaving plenty of time for quarantining between creation and delivery before Thanksgiving. Projects focused on both Thanksgiving and on Christmas.
“This year, more than ever, our community needs our help,” said Kathleen Balko, religion coordinator for Catholic Schools of Fairbanks. “There are many in our community who are tired and lonely and struggling.”
Usually, high school students go out into the community and volunteer at local nonprofit organizations. COVID-19 prevented that from happening this year. Instead, students made heartfelt projects to send out into the community.
“The best part is watching the students sharing their love and joy with others,” Balko said. “Teaching that there is nothing in this world more satisfying than serving others.”
This annual day of service is intended to cheer up certain members of the community, especially residents of Denali Center, Pioneers Home and those who live in senior housing. These local residents are especially isolated and lonely during the coronavirus pandemic. Every year, they look forward to receiving handmade greetings from local students. That delivery was particularly meaningful this year.
Elementary students made traditional Thanksgiving hands and grace-before-meal cards for food boxes delivered by the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. They made Christmas decorations to hang at Denali Center and Fairbanks Pioneers Home, as well as Thanksgiving cards. Colorful paper chains were delivered for display at the Fairbanks Rescue Mission.
Older students made Christmas cards for soldiers and for residents of Denali Center; fleece blankets for SOAP — Street Outreach Advocate Program — street youth; centerpieces for Fairbanks Rescue Mission Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners; table runners and notes of encouragement for The Door homeless youth center; hygiene kits for the Immaculate Conception Church Soup Kitchen and Thanksgiving cards to include in to-go meal boxes for The Boys & Girls Club families.
A special delivery is yet to come — a video “filled with smiling faces and and prayers and love from our happy and energetic students,” Balko added. “We want to instill in our students the importance of living a life of service to others.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.