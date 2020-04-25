The guinea pigs Snickers and Twix were among the lucky few to attend the recent grand opening of the Pighime Museum in Fairbanks.
The new museum, named after the Guggenheim Museum, launched with a red carpet affair.
Artist and museum curator Jade Atkins, 10, credits her pet “piggies” for inspiring her collection of tiny colored-pencil portraits, which involve famous artworks such as “The Scream” refashioned to feature a guinea pig.
The pictures, including “Abraham Pigon” and “Leonardo DeVeggie,” are the basis for the Pighime Museum, which was installed in a hallway in the Atkins home.
“I love to draw. It just makes me happy,” said the fifth grade museum creator who lives with her mother, father and older brother.
The Pighime Museum combines Atkins’ love of drawing and love of guinea pigs.
“I thought my piggies would enjoy touring the art museum,” she said.
She used “little treats” to keep them interested in their tour.
Atkins attends Boreal Sun Charter School but has switched to online learning after schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Her creative process involved googling “top 100 famous artworks” and thinking about how to incorporate a guinea pig into it, she said.
This is Atkins’ first guinea pig museum, but she has other administrative responsibilities.
“My parents gave me total control over the puzzles,” she said.
Atkins has considered other themes to liven up by adding guinea pigs.
“Mom said, ‘Hey, maybe you could do like Greek gods.’ I might do that later,” Atkins said.
