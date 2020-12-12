Senior citizens enjoyed a special treat recently when reindeer from Running Reindeer Ranch paid a holiday visit to both Denali Center and Fairbanks Pioneer Home.
“Their faces just lit up,” said Valerie Robancho, activities director for the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. “They were so excited to see the reindeer.”
The visit followed strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Residents remained inside; reindeer remained outside.
But the reindeer lingered at the windows so residents got a close-up view of the animals.
Few, if any, visitors have been permitted at these two facilities in an effort to keep residents safe.
John Seidenschmidt of the Fairbanks Pioneer Home coordinated the visit, which was then expanded to include Denali Center.
“He wanted to do something for the residents, since they haven’t had visitors,” Robancho said. “It’s something that is very Alaskan.”
The reindeer don’t often leave their home ranch out in the Goldstream Valley, so this was a special visit indeed. It was a perfect Alaskan holiday experience.
