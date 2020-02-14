Peter Finnoff
After being prompted by his wife: “Oh that’s real easy. When my sweetie knitted me a pair of red socks from scratch.”

Peter Finnoff, Fairbanks, retired
Ed Husted
“My wife.”

Ed Husted, Fairbanks, retired
Haley Jones
“Honestly, just a night out without my kids.”

Haley Jones, Fairbanks, dog-groomer
Bonnie Mund
“The best Valentine’s gift was a trip to our favorite ice cream shop.”

Bonnie Mund, Fairbanks, stay-at-home mom
Linda Unsicker
“It was actually this year — a heart-shaped rock.”

Linda Unsicker, Fairbanks, retired