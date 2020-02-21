On the Street
“I wouldn’t mind getting what we should have gotten, but I would not like it if it means cutting funds for other programs, especially senior benefits and Medicaid.” Sharron Albert, retired
“I think that’s a good idea.”

Bobby Brooks, retired
“I think it’s only fair. That money was my house tax money every year. That was my fuel money every year.”

Tina Bean, caretaker
“I do understand the passion of those that do feel this money is ours. I am coming from a different perspective. It’s a government handout. That being said, we do need to look at what is fair. If we eliminate subsidies with the oil companies, then do what you want with the PFD. Pay it out in full.”

Richard Theilmann, manufacturer’s representative
“I want to have services. I am willing to give some of my money to support services to help seniors and disabled people.”

Mikki Rosser, retired
“I think it’s a stupid idea. I think he needs to restore funding to education and infrastructure that he cut in last year’s draconian budget.”

Brian Hemphill, educator