Sixty-five families in need will have a happier holiday thanks to an army of local volunteers in the Denali Borough.
“We live in a very generous community,” according to the Neighbor to Neighbor Facebook page.
Early Tuesday morning, volunteers arrived at the Tri-Valley Community Center and began packing boxes with food and gifts for children up to 18 years of age. An Angel Tree at Three Bears Grocery store allowed local residents to choose an angel ornament and buy a gift for a specific child in need.
The boxes also included some special treats of homemade baked bread, cookies and holiday stockings.
A food drive at Tri-Valley School also helped fill the food boxes.
Kelly Gebauer’s fourth grade class won a pizza party for collecting the most goods of all the classes in the school.
Neighbor to Neighbor is a local nonprofit organization that helps families in need year round, whenever help is needed. During the holidays, the group provides food boxes and gifts for families in need from as far south as Cantwell and north to Anderson.
“We believe that no one should be hungry and no child should be without a gift on Christmas,” Neighbor to Neighbor said. “On average, Neighbor to Neighbor provides food boxes to more than 70 families and gifts to more than 60 children every year.”
Again this year, First Student Inc. provided delivery to major destinations. Other volunteers helped deliver boxes to more remote locations. Many volunteers are listed on the Neighbor to Neighbor Facebook page.
Contact Neighbor to Neighbor at denalineighbors@gmail.com.
