The Mr. Facejacket contest is virtual this year and bringing in donations from all over the country. That’s a good thing, because this special online contest benefits the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
It’s the brainchild of Nick Adkins, owner of Permafrost Beards. This is the third year for the contest, normally held in person at the Howling Dog Saloon. When the coronavirus hit, Adkins looked for a way for the contest to safely continue.
He didn’t really want popularity voting via social media. But voting with dollars to benefit the Fairbanks Community Food Bank? That was a different story.
The Fairbanks Community Food Bank collects and redistributes donated food to individuals and agencies through many different programs. It feeds hungry people and distributes surplus food that would ordinarily be discarded.
“The fun part for the Food Bank and us, is that they are getting donations from Arizona, Washington, all over the USA,” said Nick Adkins. “It’s an amazing charity. They do awesome work.”
Food Bank Director Anne Weaver said the online fundraiser has already raised about $4,000, far surpassing the initial goal of $2,000, and it continues through the end of the month.
“He has made it so much fun” she said. “It not only turned into a bigger event, but people are just giggling. There is so much chatter about it.”
This year, there is also a Ms. Facejacket contest. As of Friday, there were five contestants, with an array of colorful beards. One is even red, white and blue. There were 22 contestants for Mr. Facejacket.
Anyone can sign up to participate and anyone can vote and support the Food Bank. Go to fairbanksfoodbank.org and click on Mr. Facejacket 2020. The event is also on Facebook and Instagram.
There’s another special contest connected to Mr. Facejacket 2020. Should Nick Adkins let his young daughter put glitter in his beard? So far, voters saying “yes” have raised $1,600. The rules of the contest say that if Finley “Bean” Adkins, 10, raises $2,000, she can go crazy with the glitter in his beard. She’s close.
Voters saying “no” have raised a paltry $109. Rules of the contest say Adkins has to raise $4,000 to keep the glitter at bay. It’s not looking good for the non-glitter fans.
The good news is that no matter who prevails, the real winner is the Food Bank.
When COVID hit, the future looked dim for the agency that provides food to keep hunger at by. But the local community refused to let the Food Bank die.
“We haven’t had to cut back any services,” Weaver said. “Thanks to this community.”
Whenever she starts to worry, she thinks about the 7-year-old girl who came in this year to donate her allowance money. She thinks of all the people who donated some or all of their stimulus checks. And she thinks of the person in Utah who donates regularly because she thinks the Fairbanks Community Food Bank is the “hardest working and most fun Food Bank in the nation.”
And she thinks about people like Nick Adkins, who put his company motto — “Keep Your Facejacket On” — to good use for the Food Bank, with this annual contest.
“We are honored to work with somebody like that,” she said.
