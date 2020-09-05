A recreation cabin got a bit of an outdoor makeover this week when squadron members from throughout Clear Air Force Station got together to plant eight new trees during a one-day beautification program.
Four spruce trees and four birch trees were planted at the Bears Den Cabin, a recreational cabin located at Lake Sansing. The lake is named after a former base commander.
The cabin was a civil engineering project that has been a popular addition to the base, for everyone stationed there. It was just officially named this year.
The site is popular for going-away parties, outdoor barbecues and other local events. A sign on the cabin was carved, with woodburning, by Cece Maxwell.
Members of the 213 Space Warning Squadron/Alaska Air National Guard and the 268 Security Forces Squadron and others joined forces to help with the project.
Heavy equipment was needed to move the big trees to their new spots. Luckily, as one organizer pointed out, volunteers didn’t have to worry about mosquitoes this time of year.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.