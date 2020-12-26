Traditional holiday gatherings were canceled due to COVID-19 in this small community right outside Denali National Park. But that didn’t stop local residents from launching some new holiday traditions.
Volunteers put together the neighborhood’s first Luminaria Walk. Denali National Park usually hosts an annual walk, illuminated by ice candles, but that was one of the events canceled. So neighbors chose a residential road just off Mile 230 Parks Highway and lined it with more than 400 homemade ice candles. Many volunteers pitched in, so there were candles of all sizes.
Organizers placed them every six feet, on both sides of the narrow road, for 1,200 feet. A driveway at the end of the walk offered a blazing bonfire for a toasty warm-up in the below zero temperatures.
Bundled up residents showed up on snowmachines, walking, skiing, pulling children on sleds or pushing them on kick sleds. Santa even showed up on skis, handing out candy canes to everyone.
The annual community Christmas party at the McKinley Community Center was also canceled this year. Santa usually appears at that event and hands out gifts for local children.
Instead, this year, Santa and one of his elves hopped on their snowmachines and delivered presents door to door, surprising little ones throughout the area.
One local mom said her daughter was “speechless” with excitement when Santa showed up.
